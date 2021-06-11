Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

