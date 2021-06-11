Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ WFRD opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $16.98.
About Weatherford International
