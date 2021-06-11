WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $92.90. 639,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,416. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.