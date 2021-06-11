Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.96.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,344.69 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,420.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $99,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock worth $8,970,361. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

