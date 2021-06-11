Wedbush Weighs in on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

KNSA stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $17,057,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,593,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,404,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359,711 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

