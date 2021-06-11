Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 575.9% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of WEICY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 50,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,555. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

