Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,481 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $180,361,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $21,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $5,555,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $2,731,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFLY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

