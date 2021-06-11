Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 5,840 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

