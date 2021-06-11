Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

