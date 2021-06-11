WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Upgraded by Beacon Securities to “Buy”

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of WELL Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.18 million.

