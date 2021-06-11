West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,253 shares of company stock worth $134,204,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $145.88. 84,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,422. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

