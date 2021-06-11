West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 39,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 376.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in United Airlines by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in United Airlines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 96.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 212,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155,931. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

