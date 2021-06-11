West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report $665.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.55 million and the lowest is $660.10 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $527.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $345.33. The stock had a trading volume of 218,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $197.72 and a 12-month high of $349.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

