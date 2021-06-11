West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $343.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.72 and a fifty-two week high of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.