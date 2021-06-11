Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stake Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5,617.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

