Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 537.5% in May

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
