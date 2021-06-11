Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 537.5% in May

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

