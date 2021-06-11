Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.40. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 199,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.38 million, a P/E ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 842,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.