Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

