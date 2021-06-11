Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 4.2% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.33. 44,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,885. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,172 shares of company stock worth $74,860,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

