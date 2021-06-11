Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 5,445 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Milton Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 513 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $19,473.48.

On Monday, March 15th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 706 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $32,779.58.

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $203,400.00.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.42. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.