William Blair Comments on BeyondSpring Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86).

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BeyondSpring by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

