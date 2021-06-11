William Blair Comments on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

SFIX stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,607 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

