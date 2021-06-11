Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 227,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of 206.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.