Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $4,964,100.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $166.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $2,161,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

