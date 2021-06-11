Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6,767.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

