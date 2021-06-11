Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ESI stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,114 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

