WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $295,802.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

