Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

