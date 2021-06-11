Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE:WK opened at $98.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,331,141. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

