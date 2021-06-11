World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,602 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

