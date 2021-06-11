WOWswap (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $49,573.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $49,573.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $7.86 or 0.00021147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00167473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00195159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.01166263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.48 or 0.99866437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

