WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 98,759 shares.The stock last traded at $70.70 and had previously closed at $71.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

