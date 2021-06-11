WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 6,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPTIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.