Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $523.79 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $357.34 or 0.00958694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $523.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00165734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00194693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.01169402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.59 or 0.99973031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,840,503 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

