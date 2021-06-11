Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,343. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

