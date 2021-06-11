XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $145.54 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

