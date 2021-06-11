Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YSG. CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,763,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,782. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

