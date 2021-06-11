Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 30,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of YLLXF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.85. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

