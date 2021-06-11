Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 30,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Shares of YLLXF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.85. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
