Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading Up 0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 1,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.