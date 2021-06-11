Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

BRKS stock opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

