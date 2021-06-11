Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Camden National posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Camden National by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,376. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

