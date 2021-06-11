Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post $22.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $101.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 357,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,039. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

