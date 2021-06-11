Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report sales of $19.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.64 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,323 shares of company stock worth $4,549,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. 12,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,181. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.96.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

