Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce sales of $374.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $352.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $283.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.45. 198,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,832. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $353.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.22.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

