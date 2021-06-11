Zacks: Analysts Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to announce sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.17 million and the lowest is $22.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $92.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

EAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of Eargo stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $39.02. 589,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,472. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Eargo has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $13,984,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.