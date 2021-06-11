Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.08. Macy’s reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 10,033,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,574,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.