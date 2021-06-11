Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,893. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 113.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

