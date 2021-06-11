Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 88,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 155.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

