Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 88,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 155.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.