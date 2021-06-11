Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.39. 6,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $427,826.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354,825 shares in the company, valued at $12,479,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.