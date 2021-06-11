Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post sales of $578.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.93 million to $675.08 million. Range Resources posted sales of $376.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

