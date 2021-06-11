Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $635.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report sales of $635.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.30 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

WERN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,354. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

